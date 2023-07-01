Tedarrell Slaton: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Tedarrell Slaton is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Green Bay Packers square off against the Chicago Bears in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Tedarrell Slaton Injury Status
Slaton is currently not on the injury report.
Tedarrell Slaton 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|31 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Tedarrell Slaton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|2
|Week 18
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
