For cycling fans who have been getting ready for the Tour de France, you can see all of the Stage 1 thrills on NBC on Saturday, July 1.

Tour de France 2023 Live Stream & TV Schedule

Watch Stage 1 Today

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Stage Start Location: Bilbao, Spain

Stage End Location: Bilbao, Spain

On Saturday, July 1, the 2023 Tour de France begins, and it will finish on Sunday, July 23. The race includes 21 stages, with a total distance of 3,404 kilometers (2,115 miles). This year it will start in Bilbao, Spain and end in Paris. Jonas Vingegaard is the defending champ, a 26-year-old from Denmark. Tadej Pogacar, who is 24 years old and hails from Slovenia, won the Tour in 2020 and 2021, and was the runner-up in 2022.