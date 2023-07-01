Tour de France 2023 TV Schedule: Live Stream, Channel, Coverage
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
For cycling fans who have been getting ready for the Tour de France, you can see all of the Stage 1 thrills on NBC on Saturday, July 1.
Tour de France 2023 Live Stream & TV Schedule
Watch Stage 1 Today
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stage Start Location: Bilbao, Spain
- Stage End Location: Bilbao, Spain
On Saturday, July 1, the 2023 Tour de France begins, and it will finish on Sunday, July 23. The race includes 21 stages, with a total distance of 3,404 kilometers (2,115 miles). This year it will start in Bilbao, Spain and end in Paris. Jonas Vingegaard is the defending champ, a 26-year-old from Denmark. Tadej Pogacar, who is 24 years old and hails from Slovenia, won the Tour in 2020 and 2021, and was the runner-up in 2022.
