On Saturday, Victor Caratini (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Johan Oviedo

SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .258 with four home runs and 10 walks.

Caratini has had a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), including multiple hits seven times (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 29), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .209 AVG .296 .327 OBP .345 .349 SLG .407 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 13/7 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings