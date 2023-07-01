Vietnam has the worst odds to top Group E at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +50000. Its first game is on July 21 against United States.

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Vietnam: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +50000 27 4 Odds to Win Group E +50000 30 4

Vietnam: Last World Cup Performance

Vietnam wasn't among the 24 squads at the previous World Cup in 2019.

Bet on Vietnam to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Vietnam: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff United States July 21 9:00 PM ET - - Portugal July 27 3:30 AM ET - - Netherlands August 1 3:00 AM ET - -

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Vietnam Roster

Name Age Number Club Luong Thi Thu Thuong 23 2 - Tran Thị Thu 32 - - Thi My Anh Nguyen 28 22 - Thi Kieu Chuong 27 3 - Thi Thu Thao Tran 30 4 - Ngoc Uyen Ha Thi 2022 - - Tran Thi Thuy Nga 28 - - Le Thị Diem My 29 13 - Dao Thị Kieu Oanh 20 - - Thi Hang Khong 29 20 - Thi Kim Thanh Tran 29 14 - Doan Thi Ngoc Phuong 25 - - Nguyen Thi Truc Huong 23 - - Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen 29 7 - Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen 23 21 - Thi Loan Hoang 28 - - Thi Hoa Vu 19 - - Huynh Nhu 31 9 - Tran Thi Hai Linh 22 - - Tran Nguyen Bao Chau 32 - - Tran Thi Thuy Trang 34 8 - Pham Hai Yen 28 12 - Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen 29 23 - Tuyet Ngan Nguyen Thi 23 10 - Thi Thao Thai 28 11 - Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi 21 19 - Van Su Ngan Thi 22 21 - Duong Thi Van 28 16 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.