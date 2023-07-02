Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (15.4%).
- In 9.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven home a run in 23 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 35.9% of his games this year (28 of 78), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.244
|AVG
|.203
|.331
|OBP
|.302
|.435
|SLG
|.312
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|14
|45/15
|K/BB
|47/19
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 54th in WHIP (1.404), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.