Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .293 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Miller enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412.
- In 44 of 64 games this year (68.8%) Miller has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Miller has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.322
|.327
|OBP
|.342
|.400
|SLG
|.435
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|11
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/4
|4
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Hill (7-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 54th in WHIP (1.404), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
