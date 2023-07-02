Owen Miller -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .293 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Miller enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412.

In 44 of 64 games this year (68.8%) Miller has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Miller has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .260 AVG .322 .327 OBP .342 .400 SLG .435 8 XBH 11 3 HR 1 11 RBI 11 20/8 K/BB 20/4 4 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings