The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .203.

Adames has gotten a hit in 38 of 73 games this year (52.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.8%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.4% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .221 AVG .186 .295 OBP .287 .389 SLG .357 10 XBH 12 6 HR 6 15 RBI 20 40/14 K/BB 42/18 1 SB 3

