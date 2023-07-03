Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) and the Chicago Cubs (38-44) at American Family Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 3.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (7-5) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-3).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Brewers games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 19-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (348 total, 4.1 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

