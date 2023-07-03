Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 90 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .372 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with 348 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.262 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Julio Teheran (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Teheran has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates L 8-7 Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates W 11-8 Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver

