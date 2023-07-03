Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Cubs on July 3, 2023
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Monday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others in this matchup.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 81 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .273/.370/.438 slash line on the year.
- Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .247/.337/.421 so far this year.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 89 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .286/.335/.399 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has collected 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .256/.343/.401 so far this year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
