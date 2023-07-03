Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Victor Caratini (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .255 with four home runs and 10 walks.
- Caratini has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (23.3%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has driven home a run in 12 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.
- In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.209
|AVG
|.288
|.327
|OBP
|.333
|.349
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|13/7
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Smyly (7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4).
