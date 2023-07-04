Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cubs have +100 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Milwaukee and its opponent have topped the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.5.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers are 23-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.1% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 19-15 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (55.9% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 85 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-44-5).

The Brewers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 23-21 21-17 25-22 34-24 12-15

