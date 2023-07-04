The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner hit the field at American Family Field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .373 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .228 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 356 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

Brewers batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.264).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Miley is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Miley has put up nine starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates L 8-7 Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates W 11-8 Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Julio Teheran -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.