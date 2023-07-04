The Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) and the Chicago Cubs (38-45) will square off on Tuesday, July 4 at American Family Field, with Wade Miley starting for the Brewers and Kyle Hendricks toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-125). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.02 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 23 (56.1%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 18-13 (winning 58.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Owen Miller 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.