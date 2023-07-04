Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Pirates.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .207 with five doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
- Winker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.
- Winker has picked up a hit in 23 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Winker has driven home a run in 12 games this season (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 14 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.135
|AVG
|.288
|.264
|OBP
|.377
|.203
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|13
|24/11
|K/BB
|18/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.02 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.
