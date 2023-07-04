After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks) at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .283.

In 66.7% of his 66 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (6.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (28.8%), Miller has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.1%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 22 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .252 AVG .308 .322 OBP .328 .388 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 1 12 RBI 11 22/9 K/BB 23/4 4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings