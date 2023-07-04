William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (30.3%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.262
|AVG
|.241
|.358
|OBP
|.322
|.467
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|19/15
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.