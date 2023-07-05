When the Chicago Cubs (39-45) and Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) match up at American Family Field on Wednesday, July 5, Justin Steele will get the call for the Cubs, while the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-150). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.43 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.88 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 23 out of the 41 games, or 56.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 7-7 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Cubs have a 2-3 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 7-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Owen Miller 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+270) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

