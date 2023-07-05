Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 86 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 44 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .281/.377/.448 on the year.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has collected 62 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .254/.339/.426 so far this year.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (9-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 16th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.43), sixth in WHIP (1.031), and 43rd in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 26 3.2 10 6 5 4 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 92 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .286/.333/.398 slash line on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 40 walks and 36 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .261/.346/.413 so far this season.

Swanson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

