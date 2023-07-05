Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 45 of 67 games this year (67.2%) Miller has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (34.3%), including four multi-run games (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.259
|AVG
|.308
|.325
|OBP
|.328
|.389
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|11
|23/9
|K/BB
|23/4
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 80 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (9-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.43), sixth in WHIP (1.031), and 43rd in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.