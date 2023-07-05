Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willy Adames (.268 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .207 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- Adames is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 53.9% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.229
|AVG
|.186
|.301
|OBP
|.284
|.393
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|41/15
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Cubs surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Steele (9-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks second, 1.031 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.