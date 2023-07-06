How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
The Milwaukee Brewers versus Chicago Cubs game on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 91 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .372 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (365 total).
- The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Peralta is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-8
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
|7/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
|7/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Marcus Stroman
|7/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Luke Weaver
|7/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|-
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
