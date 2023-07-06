On Thursday, July 6 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) host the Chicago Cubs (40-45) at American Family Field. Freddy Peralta will get the ball for the Brewers, while Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Cubs.

The favored Brewers have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.57 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Brewers' game versus the Cubs but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to beat the Cubs with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 25-20 (55.6%).

Milwaukee has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 14-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Owen Miller 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.