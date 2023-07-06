On Thursday, Brian Anderson (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has an RBI in 24 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .252 AVG .211 .336 OBP .307 .437 SLG .317 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 46/15 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings