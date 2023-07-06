Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Brian Anderson (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has an RBI in 24 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.252
|AVG
|.211
|.336
|OBP
|.307
|.437
|SLG
|.317
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|46/15
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Stroman (9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
