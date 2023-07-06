The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia and his .478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Tapia has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (10.6%).

He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (23.4%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .125 AVG .214 .167 OBP .421 .313 SLG .429 1 XBH 1 1 HR 1 2 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings