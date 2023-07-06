Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .248.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38.7% of his games this season, Caratini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7%.
- In 10 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.196
|AVG
|.288
|.321
|OBP
|.333
|.326
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|14/7
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Stroman (9-6) out to make his 19th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
