The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .255.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (47.1%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .272 AVG .241 .364 OBP .322 .465 SLG .391 13 XBH 10 4 HR 5 16 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

