Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-39) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (6-5) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (4-0) will get the nod for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 24 (57.1%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 24-18, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 371 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

