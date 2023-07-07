William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 93 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .373 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers rank 29th in the majors with a .229 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (371 total runs).

The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

The Brewers average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

Burnes is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Burnes will try to continue a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Julio Teheran Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - -

