Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) on Friday, July 7, when they match up with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (49-39) at American Family Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-115). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (6-5, 4.00 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 24 (57.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a 24-18 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Brewers went 2-1 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (49.2%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won 28 of 58 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+185) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Owen Miller 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

