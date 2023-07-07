How to Watch the Twins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles looking to shut down Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 114 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .402.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (375 total).
- The Twins are 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins average MLB's best WHIP (1.155).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles' 101 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Baltimore ranks 10th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Baltimore has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 418.
- The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Baltimore has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Orioles pitchers have a 1.320 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Ober is looking for his fifth straight quality start.
- Ober is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- None of Irvin's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In seven starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.5 frames per outing.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Austin Cox
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cole Irvin
|Sonny Gray
|7/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Domingo Germán
|7/4/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-4
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/5/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Randy Vasquez
|7/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 14-1
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Luis Severino
|7/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Cole Irvin
|Bailey Ober
|7/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Sonny Gray
|7/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Joe Ryan
|7/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.