William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 68 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.364
|OBP
|.322
|.465
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.21 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 7 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.21, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .155 against him.
