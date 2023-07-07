After batting .211 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .206.

Adames has had a hit in 42 of 78 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 78), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.0%.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .226 AVG .186 .299 OBP .284 .404 SLG .359 12 XBH 13 7 HR 6 20 RBI 20 43/16 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings