Colin Rea is set to start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday against Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB play with 95 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in runs scored with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea is seeking his third straight quality start.

Rea will look to extend a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.