Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (48 of 82), with multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.5%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.243
|AVG
|.211
|.323
|OBP
|.307
|.431
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|50/15
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
