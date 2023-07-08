The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Luke Weaver TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .199 with five doubles, a home run and 23 walks.

In 44.2% of his 52 games this season, Winker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Winker has driven in a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .125 AVG .288 .278 OBP .377 .188 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 8 RBI 13 27/14 K/BB 18/9 0 SB 0

