Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .199 with five doubles, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 44.2% of his 52 games this season, Winker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Winker has driven in a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.125
|AVG
|.288
|.278
|OBP
|.377
|.188
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|13
|27/14
|K/BB
|18/9
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
