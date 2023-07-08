MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, July 8
If you're looking for Saturday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Mitch Keller and the Pirates versus Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for July 8.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (8-2) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|CHC: Smyly
|NYY: Cole
|17 (90 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (109.2 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|2.79
|7.6
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -190
- CHC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-4) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Matt Manning (2-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|TOR: Gausman
|DET: Manning
|18 (109.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22.1 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|4.84
|12.0
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Tigers
- TOR Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-4) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (4-2) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|BAL: Wells
|MIN: Gray
|17 (98.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (93.2 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|2.40
|9.0
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the hill as they play the White Sox on Saturday.
|STL: Mikolas
|CHW: TBD
|18 (105.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.51
|ERA
|-
|6.1
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Cardinals at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-5) to the mound as they face the Giants on Saturday.
|COL: Seabold
|SF: TBD
|18 (66.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|6.61
|ERA
|-
|6.7
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Rockies at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-5) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|TEX: Heaney
|WSH: Irvin
|16 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (53.2 IP)
|4.12
|ERA
|4.86
|9.7
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Nationals
- TEX Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-3) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (4-2) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|PHI: Suarez
|MIA: Garrett
|10 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (87.1 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|3.61
|8.8
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -110
- PHI Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (5-7) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will look to Gavin Williams (0-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|KC: Singer
|CLE: Williams
|17 (89.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (19 IP)
|5.52
|ERA
|3.79
|7.4
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -175
- KC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Guardians
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (1-1) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to James Paxton (4-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|BOS: Paxton
|7 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (50 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|2.70
|10.0
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Colin Rea (5-4) when the teams play on Saturday.
|CIN: Weaver
|MIL: Rea
|14 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (75.2 IP)
|6.72
|ERA
|4.40
|7.4
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -130
- CIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Brewers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (9-4) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Gallen (11-3) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|PIT: Keller
|ARI: Gallen
|18 (110 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (118.1 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|3.04
|10.2
|K/9
|9.5
Live Stream Pirates at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Framber Valdez (7-6) when the teams play Saturday.
|SEA: Woo
|HOU: Valdez
|6 (28.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (105 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|2.49
|12.2
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -140
- SEA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Astros
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (10-2) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Taj Bradley (5-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|ATL: Strider
|TB: Bradley
|17 (98.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (56.1 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|5.11
|14.2
|K/9
|12.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rays
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- TB Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Rays
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Michael Grove (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|LAA: Detmers
|LAD: Grove
|15 (82.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (41 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|7.02
|11.3
|K/9
|8.1
Live Stream Angels at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Padres Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send David Peterson (2-6) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (5-7) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|NYM: Peterson
|SD: Snell
|10 (49 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (92 IP)
|6.61
|ERA
|3.13
|9.7
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for Mets at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- NYM Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Padres
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
