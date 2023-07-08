Owen Miller -- hitting .333 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .288 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Miller has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this year (47 of 70), with at least two hits 17 times (24.3%).

He has homered in four games this season (5.7%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Miller has driven in a run in 20 games this season (28.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.7%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (32.9%), including four games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .267 AVG .308 .331 OBP .328 .392 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 3 HR 1 13 RBI 11 27/10 K/BB 23/4 6 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings