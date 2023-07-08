Held from July 6- 9, Patrick Rodgers will compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Looking to place a wager on Rodgers at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Rodgers has finished below par six times and scored 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Rodgers has had an average finish of 37th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Rodgers has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -7 277 0 18 2 4 $2.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Rodgers has one top-five finish in his past nine appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

Rodgers made the cut in six of his past nine entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The average course Rodgers has played in the past year (7,295 yards) is six yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Rodgers shot better than just 29% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Rodgers did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Rodgers carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.7).

Rodgers recorded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last tournament, Rodgers had a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Rodgers finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Rodgers finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.