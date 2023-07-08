The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run includes Ryan Palmer. The tournament takes place from July 6- 9.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Palmer has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Palmer has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Palmer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 34 -5 279 0 12 0 1 $1M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Palmer's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 18th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Palmer has played in the past year has been nine yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Palmer shot better than 44% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Palmer carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Palmer recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Palmer's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that most recent competition, Palmer posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Palmer finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Palmer carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

