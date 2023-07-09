Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) against the Cincinnati Reds (50-40) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

The probable pitchers are Wade Miley (5-2) for the Brewers and Ben Lively (4-4) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have won 25, or 56.8%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 15-12, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 383 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule