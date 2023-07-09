Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) will host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-40) at American Family Field on Sunday, July 9, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.36 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Brewers and Reds matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Willy Adames hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 25 (56.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 14-11 (56%).

Milwaukee has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 25-25 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.