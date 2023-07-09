Brian Anderson -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 49 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 83), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this year (28.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.1% of his games this season (30 of 83), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .252 AVG .211 .333 OBP .307 .435 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 50/16 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings