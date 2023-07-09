Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After hitting .185 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Ben Lively) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .197 with five doubles, a home run and 23 walks.
- Winker has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), with more than one hit six times (11.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Winker has driven home a run in 12 games this year (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (26.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|.123
|AVG
|.288
|.276
|OBP
|.377
|.185
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|13
|28/14
|K/BB
|18/9
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, June 20, the righty threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
