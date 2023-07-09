The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 78th in slugging.

Contreras is batting .381 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 67.1% of his games this year (47 of 70), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (24.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Contreras has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .276 AVG .241 .366 OBP .322 .463 SLG .391 14 XBH 10 4 HR 5 16 RBI 16 22/17 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings