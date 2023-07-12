Wednesday's WNBA slate includes Alyssa Thomas' Connecticut Sun (14-5) taking the road to square off against Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky (8-11) at Wintrust Arena. The opening tip is at 12:00 PM ET.

Connecticut enters this contest after a 92-84 win over Washington. The Sun's leading scorer was DeWanna Bonner, who ended the game with 28 points, four assists and three steals. With Kahleah Copper leading the team with 28 points, Chicago ended up losing to Atlanta 88-77 in their last game.

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-165 to win)

Sun (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+140 to win)

Sky (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-BOS

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are the second-worst team in the league in points scored (78 per game) and sixth in points conceded (81.7).

On the boards, Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds (33.6 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (35.1 per game).

At 20.2 assists per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA.

Chicago is ninth in the league in turnovers per game (13.8) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Sky make 7.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Chicago is the best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.5%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky score more points per game at home (80.7) than away (75), but also give up more at home (82.2) than on the road (81.1).

Chicago averages fewer rebounds per game at home (32.4) than on the road (34.9), but also concedes fewer rebounds at home (34.3) than on the road (36).

The Sky collect 1.4 more assists per game at home (20.8) than away (19.4).

At home, Chicago commits 13.1 turnovers per game, 1.5 fewer than on the road (14.6). It forces 12.8 turnovers per game at home, 0.6 fewer than on the road (13.4).

This year the Sky are making more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (32.8%).

Chicago gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (6.5) than on the road (5.4), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (29.3%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

This season, the Sky have won two of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Chicago has beaten the spread nine times in 18 games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Chicago is 6-4 against the spread.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

