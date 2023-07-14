Friday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (50-41) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (7-5) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (4-6) will take the ball for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 26, or 57.8%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 26-19, a 57.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 384 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).

Brewers Schedule