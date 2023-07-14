How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Reds Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 97 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.378).
- The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (384 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Brewers batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 4.10 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.266).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Burnes is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Burnes is seeking his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.
- In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
|7/6/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Marcus Stroman
|7/7/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/8/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Luke Weaver
|7/9/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ben Lively
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Andrew Abbott
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.