Corbin Burnes will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) on Friday, July 14 against the Cincinnati Reds (50-41), who will answer with Graham Ashcraft. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (4-6, 6.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 45 times and won 26, or 57.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a 26-19 record (winning 57.8% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Reds have won in 32, or 48.5%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 29-32 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) William Contreras - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +100 - 1st

