Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Friday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.94), 26th in WHIP (1.137), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 92 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashing .281/.375/.453 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .213/.294/.416 so far this season.

Adames has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.367/.477 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has collected 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.339/.411 so far this season.

India heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

